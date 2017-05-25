South Korea, Thailand into semis of Sudirman Cup

Gold Coast, May 25 (IANS) South Korea and Thailand qualified for the semi-finals of the Sudirman Cup mixed team badminton championship, with some highly entertaining performances here on Thursday.

The Thais managed to sneak past European powerhouses Denmark 3-2, in a battle that went down to the final match, reports Xinhua news agency.

South Korea ended Chinese Taipei's campaign 3-1, and will now face Thailand Saturday for a place in the tournament final.

In other groupings Singapore were too strong for tournament hosts Australia, winning 4-1, Sri Lanka defeated Macau China 3-0, Fiji overcame Guam 3-0 and Slovakia demolished South Pacific Islanders New Caledonia 3-0.

