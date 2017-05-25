South Korea, Thailand Clinch Semi-Final Berths in Sudirman Cup

Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Sapsiree Taerattanachai clinched a semi-final berth for Thailand at the Sudirman Cup with a final match victory over Denmark on Australia's Gold Coast on Thursday.

Jongkolphan and Sapsiree handled the pressure to beat Kamilla Rytter Juhl and Christinna Pedersen 21-15, 21-12 in 44 minutes to get the Thais home 3-2 to claim only their second semi-final at the mixed teams Sudirman Cup.

South Korea won the night's other quarter-final against Chinese Taipei 3-1 and will face Thailand in Saturday's semi-finals.

The Danes looked set to win through to the semi-finals when Viktor Axelsen won the men's singles and Mads Conrad-Petersen and Mads Pieler Kolding came out on top in a three-game 68-minute battle in the men's doubles to lead 2-1.

But Ratchanok Intanon levelled the tie with a 21-15, 21-14 win over Line Kjaersfeldt in the women's singles heading into the deciding women's doubles rubber.

South Korea won through to the last four with wins in the men's doubles, men's singles and the decisive women's doubles.

Chang Ye-Na and Lee So-Hee sealed victory for the Koreans in the fourth match with a 21-13, 21-18 win over Hsu Ya Ching and Wu Ti Jung.

In Friday's quarter-finals, Japan take on Malaysia, while China face India.