South Korea dominates short track World Cup

Budapest, Oct 1 (IANS) South Korea ruled on the 500m and 1500m finals of the Audi ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating 2017-18 with their competitors earning three gold medals here. Hungary also won a gold.

In women's 1500m, Min Jeong Choi won the gold with 2:33.025 on Saturday. She was followed by Canadian Kim Boutin (2:33.096), while Australian Deanna Lockett (2:33.555) took the bronze, reports Xinhua news agency.

In women's 500m, Min Jeong Choi also came first with 43.646. She was followed by Italian Arianna Fontana (43.868) while another South Korean, Suk Hee Shim (43.909) took the bronze. Chinese Fan Kexin won women's 500m B final with 43.944.

In men's 1500m, Hyo Jun Lim from South Korea came first with 2:14.537, followed by fellow South Korean Dae Heon Hwang with 2:14.616, whereas the bronze medal was won by Sjinkie Knegt from the Netherlands with 2:14.769. Chinese Han Tianyu placed second in B final with 2:21.163.

In men's 500m, the gold went to Hungarian Sandor Liu Shaolin with 41.456, the silver to Hyo Jun Lim with 41.557 while the bronze to Dae Heon Hwang from South Korea. China's Wu Dajing came fourth with 41.695.

This is the first Olympic Winter Games 2018 qualifying event this season. A total of 256 athletes from 43 countries and regions attend the event.

--IANS

sam/sar