From South China Sea beef to actual beef, China-Australia ties had soured long before onset of COVID-19

China's Ministry of Education had on Tuesday warned students to reconsider returning to Australia, saying there had been a spate of racist incidents targeting Asians during the coronavirus pandemic.

If Chinese students choose to follow through, the advisory is likely to hurt the Australian economy, which is already facing its worst recession in 30 years.

According to Department of Education data, reported by Reuters, China is Australia's most important trading partner and sends the most international students, accounting for 37.3 percent of 4,42,209 overseas students in higher education in 2019.

This advisory, however, is not the only decision that Beijing has taken lately that will have an impact on the Australian economy, amid a worsening of ties between the two countries in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Representational image. AP More

Representational image. AP

Just last week, the Chinese culture and tourism ministry advised its citizens against travelling to Australia due to racial discrimination and violence stemming from the coronavirus outbreak.

Last month, it practically halted imports of Australian barley after raising import duties, right after suspending import of Australian beef over a labelling issue.

China is the No 1 market for Australian beef, accounting for about 30 percent of exports. It's also the biggest foreign buyer of Australian barley.

What's happening between China and Australia?

Based on recent reports, China, it would seem, is displeased with Australia for siding with the US in demanding an international enquiry into the origin of the novel coronavirus and China's handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

The novel coronavirus, which has affected millions first emerged in Wuhan, China, before it spread across the world.

The US has alleged that China hid details from the world about the coronavirus outbreak in its country. And Australia agrees.

There's crucial evidence supporting it too. Most recently, the recordings of the internal meetings of WHO, who the US has called a Chinese puppet, emerged revealing how China delayed sending crucial data on coronavirus to the world health body.

The WHO has bowed to calls from most of its member states to launch an independent probe into how it managed the international response to the virus, which was first found in China late last year. The evaluation would stop short of looking into contentious issues such as the origins of the virus.

Beijing has maintained that its trade actions are unrelated to Australia's push for an inquiry.

This, however, is improbable, as soon after the inquiry call, Cheng Jingye, China's ambassador to Australia, had said that Chinese consumers could boycott Australian beef, wine, tourism and universities.

And China has followed through.

International education is Australia's fourth-largest foreign exchange earner, worth $26 billion annually, and more critical to the economy than beef or barley.

The Australian economy, which is facing its first recession in 30 years because of the coronavirus, would suffer deeply if Chinese students heeded the warning from their government to stay away because of racist incidents, reports said.

The claims of racism, however, are not unfounded as the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper had last week reported a survey conducted by the Per Capita think tank that had documented 386 racist incidents " ranging from abuse to physical intimidation and spitting " since 2 April.

The target of these racist incidents were Asian Australians, the report added.

However, Vicki Thomson, chief executive of the the Group of Eight, representing Australia's top universities, told Reuters that the "the Chinese embassy hadn't received any reports of students being attacked during the pandemic".

"International education is being used as a political pawn," she said.