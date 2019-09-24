South Asia Democratic Forum supports revocation of Article 370

South Asia Democratic Forum Executive Director Paulo Casaca on September 24 shared his views on revocation of Article 370 by BJP-led government. He said the way Indian government is handling the Jammu and Kashmir is necessary. "Jammu and Kashmir needs a bigger involvement of central authorities of India if it wants to stop the Jihadi stretch that unfortunately unfolding in the territory," said Casaca. Supporting Indian government's move on Kashmir, he said India can't rely on defence mechanism. "India can't only rely on defence mechanism it must go on the education, it must go on word of ideas of showing how detrimental to humanity is this jihadist ideology and it is necessary to do something like was done," added Casaca. He also highlighted that this just the beginning of the process.