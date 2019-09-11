South African team trains in Dharamshala ahead of opening T20

South African cricket team held a training session in Dharamsala on Wednesday as they geared up for the upcoming Twenty20 match against India. South Africa, who has come to India after a dismal run in the World Cup, will play a three-match Twenty20 series and three test matches spread over September and October. South Africa will be without their stalwart Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock will captain the side in the shortest format of the game. The Indian squad is unchanged from the team that won the T20 series 3-0 in the Caribbean, except for the inclusion of all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who replaces fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar. India will face South Africa in their first Twenty20 match on Sunday (September 15).