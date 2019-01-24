South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to be Chief Guest of Republic Day parade: MEA
President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa will be present at Republic Day parade as the Chief Guest, said Ministry of External Affairs Secretary TS Tirumurti. It is for the second time that South African President will be the chief of Indian Republic Day. He further said, "India and South Africa have strong interests in maritime security in the Indian Ocean region. India has also extended training slots for South African defence personnel".