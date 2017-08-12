South African bodybuilder Sifiso Thabete dies tragically after attempting 'signature back-flip'

Sifiso Lungelo Thabete broke his neck while attempting a back-flip during a bodybuilding championship in South Africa

A South African bodybuilding champion died after a botched back-flip during a competition at a community hall in Durban.

Sifiso Lungelo Thabete's attempt to entertain the audience went horribly wrong when he failed to rotate far enough and landed on his head, which resulted in breaking his neck.

The incident was caught on camera and the footage showed his attempt and the initial shock of the stunned audience. The 23-year-old walked out slowly towards the center of the gymnasium before encouraging the spectators to cheer him.

Thabete, a former IFBB Junior World Champion in the up to 75kg category, stayed motionless on the ground before officials ran to assist him.

"We suspect, because he was wearing socks this time, that he slipped or didn't get enough momentum and landed horribly on his head," Body Building South Africa (BBSA) national executive president Wayne Price told News24.

A little reminder... Your Brain has no muscles to protect it.. Keep your head safe all the time. Avoid getting hit on your thinking machine pic.twitter.com/LT1BKXILMr - Renzo_Gracie_BJJ (@RenzoGracieBJJ) August 9, 2017

The magazine further added that Thabethe "was described by many as a young man with a bright future".