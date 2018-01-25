South Africa vs India Day 2 scorecard

Johannesburg, Jan 25 (IANS) Following is the scorecard from Day 2 of the third Test played between South Africa and India at the New Wanderers Stadium here on Thursday.

South Africa 1st innings:

Dean Elgar c Parthiv Patel b Bhuvneshwar 4

Aiden Markram c Parthiv Patel b Bhuvneshwar 2

Kagiso Rabada c A Rahane b Ishant 30

Hashim Amla c Hardik Pandya b Bumrah 61

AB de Villiers b Bhuvneshwar 5

Faf du Plessis b Bumrah 8

Quinton de Kock c Parthiv Patel b Bumrah 8

Vernon Philander c Bumrah b Shami 35

Andile Phehlukwayo lbw b Bumrah 9

Morne Morkel not out 9

Lungisani Ngidi c Parthiv Patel b Bumrah 0

Extras 23 (b 0, lb 14, w 9, nb 0, p 0)

Total 194 (10 wkts, 65.5 Ov)

Fall of Wickets: 3-1 (Aiden Markram, 2.3), 16-2 (Dean Elgar, 12.3), 80-3 (Kagiso Rabada, 29.6), 92-4 (AB de Villiers, 36.4), 107-5 (Faf du Plessis, 41.4), 125-6 (Quinton de Kock, 47.2), 169-7 (Hashim Amla, 59.5), 175-8 (Vernon Philander, 62.2), 194-9 (Andile Phehlukwayo, 65.3), 194-10 (Lungisani Ngidi, 65.5)

Bowling:

Bhuvneshwar Kumar 19-9-44-3

Jasprit Bumrah 18.5-2-54-5

Ishant Sharma 14-2-33-1

Mohammed Shami 12-0-46-1

Hardik Pandya 2-0-3-0

India 2nd Innings:

Murali Vijay batting 13

Parthiv Patel c Markram b Philander 16

Lokesh Rahul batting 16

Extras 4 (b 0, lb 4, w 0, nb 0, p 0)

Total 49 (1 wkts, 17 Ov)

Fall of Wickets: 17-1 (Parthiv Patel, 4.6)

Bowling:

Vernon Philander 5-2-11-1

Kagiso Rabada 6-1-19-0

Morne Morkel 4-1-9-0

Lungisani Ngidi 2-0-6-0

--IANS

sam/bg