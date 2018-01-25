South Africa vs India Day 2 scorecard

Johannesburg, Jan 25 (IANS) Following is the scorecard from Day 2 of the third Test played between South Africa and India at the New Wanderers Stadium here on Thursday.
South Africa 1st innings:
Dean Elgar c Parthiv Patel b Bhuvneshwar 4
Aiden Markram c Parthiv Patel b Bhuvneshwar 2
Kagiso Rabada c A Rahane b Ishant 30
Hashim Amla c Hardik Pandya b Bumrah 61
AB de Villiers b Bhuvneshwar 5
Faf du Plessis b Bumrah 8
Quinton de Kock c Parthiv Patel b Bumrah 8
Vernon Philander c Bumrah b Shami 35
Andile Phehlukwayo lbw b Bumrah 9
Morne Morkel not out 9
Lungisani Ngidi c Parthiv Patel b Bumrah 0
Extras 23 (b 0, lb 14, w 9, nb 0, p 0)
Total 194 (10 wkts, 65.5 Ov)
Fall of Wickets: 3-1 (Aiden Markram, 2.3), 16-2 (Dean Elgar, 12.3), 80-3 (Kagiso Rabada, 29.6), 92-4 (AB de Villiers, 36.4), 107-5 (Faf du Plessis, 41.4), 125-6 (Quinton de Kock, 47.2), 169-7 (Hashim Amla, 59.5), 175-8 (Vernon Philander, 62.2), 194-9 (Andile Phehlukwayo, 65.3), 194-10 (Lungisani Ngidi, 65.5)
Bowling:
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 19-9-44-3
Jasprit Bumrah 18.5-2-54-5
Ishant Sharma 14-2-33-1
Mohammed Shami 12-0-46-1
Hardik Pandya 2-0-3-0
India 2nd Innings:
Murali Vijay batting 13
Parthiv Patel c Markram b Philander 16
Lokesh Rahul batting 16
Extras 4 (b 0, lb 4, w 0, nb 0, p 0)
Total 49 (1 wkts, 17 Ov)
Fall of Wickets: 17-1 (Parthiv Patel, 4.6)
Bowling:
Vernon Philander 5-2-11-1
Kagiso Rabada 6-1-19-0
Morne Morkel 4-1-9-0
Lungisani Ngidi 2-0-6-0
