South Africa vs India 3rd Test scoreboard

Indo Asian News Service

Johannesburg, Jan 27 (IANS) Scoreboard on the fourth and concluding day of the third Test between South Africa and India at the New Wanderers Stadium here on Saturday.

India first innings: 187

South Africa first innings: 194

India second innings: 247

South Africa second innings:

Aiden Markram c Parthiv Patel b Shami 4

Dean Elgar not out 86

Hashim Amla c Hardik Pandya b Ishant 52

AB de Villiers c A Rahane b Bumrah 6

Faf du Plessis b Ishant 2

Quinton de Kock lbw b Bumrah 0

Vernon Philander b Shami 10

Andile Phehlukwayo b Shami 0

Kagiso Rabada c Pujara b Bhuvneshwar 0

Morne Morkel b Shami 0

Lungisani Ngidi c (sub)Karthik b Shami 4

Extras: 13 (b 7, lb 0, w 6, nb 0, p 0)

Total: 177 (10 wkts, 73.3 Ov)

Fall of Wickets: 5-1 (Aiden Markram, 1.6), 124-2 (Hashim Amla, 52.4), 131-3 (AB de Villiers, 55.6), 144-4 (Faf du Plessis, 60.6), 145-5 (Quinton de Kock, 63.1), 157-6 (Vernon Philander, 67.3), 157-7 (Andile Phehlukwayo, 67.6), 160-8 (Kagiso Rabada, 68.6), 161-9 (Morne Morkel, 69.5), 177-10 (Lungisani Ngidi, 73.3)

Bowling:

Bhuvneshwar Kumar 18-4-39-1

Mohammed Shami 12.3-2-28-5

Jasprit Bumrah 21-3-57-2

Ishant Sharma 16-3-31-2

Hardik Pandya 6-1-15-0

