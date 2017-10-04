South Africa vs Bangladesh: Pacer Dane Paterson named in 14-member squad for ODI series against visitors

>Cape Town: Bowler Dane Paterson was handed a first call-up to South Africa's one-day international team on Wednesday for the series against Bangladesh, two days after receiving his first selection for the test side.

He is the only uncapped player among the 14 called up for the three ODIs in Kimberley on 15 October, Paarl on 18 and East London on 22 October.

Paterson was called up on Monday to replace the injured Morne Morkel for the second test against Bangladesh that starts in Bloemfontein on Friday.

"Dane did very well in the T20s against England earlier this year, particularly when it came to death bowling," said Cricket South Africa selection panel official Linda Zondi. "We now want to see if he can do a similar job in the 50 overs format. "Faf du Plessis will lead the Proteas now that he has taken over the captaincy from AB de Villiers in the ODI format. This is the start of our campaign to begin preparing our squad for the 2019 World Cup," he added.

>Squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Farhaan Behardien, Quinton de Kock, AB de Villiers, JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Dane Paterson, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada. View More