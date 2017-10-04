South Africa vs Bangladesh: Keshav Maharaj's consistent performances have made him Proteas' go-to Test bowler

Keshav Maharaj has been South Africa's go-to man in Test cricket in 2017, picking up 42 scalps at an average of 24.47. His economy of 2.90 is also commendable in an era of aggressive Test batting.

Exactly a year ago, South Africa were pondering over their possible spin combinations for a tough Australian Test tour. Dane Piedt and Imran Tahir were expected to be front-runners for the job but the South African selection panel, led by Linda Zondo, sprung a surprise when they selected two rookie spinners for the biggest tour of the year. Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi were the spinners shouldering a huge burden. Not only was it their first battle in South African Test colours but also involved an arduous tour in some of the most hostile conditions in world cricket, Australia.

"Basically, we are following a horses for courses policy as we feel that spinners who turn the ball away from the right-hander are going to be particularly useful in Australian conditions and against the Test batsmen we are likely to face," Linda Zondi, South Africa's convener of selectors, had said. "I am excited about the cover we have in this area with a wrist spinner and a left-arm orthodox spinner, with JP Duminy able to offer the right-arm variety as well."

South Africa and spinners have a rather poor history. Since the unorthodox, weird Paul Adams, South Africa barely had a Test match spinner to boast of, although the likes of Nicky Boje and Paul Harris did a fairly reasonable job. Imran Tahir was expected to be an aberration in this regard and likely to present South Africa with an attacking spin option. But unfortunately, the leggie failed to live up to his promise in the longest format of the game.

All of these and some ordinary performances from Dane Piedt opened doors for Maharaj. The arrival of Maharaj wasn't foreseen. He was the joint fifth wicket-taker in South Africa's First-Class season that year at a less than impressive average of 32.00. Yet, when he arrived on the international stage, it seemed like he had tons of experience and maturity.

In his very first Test, at Perth, widely known as one of the quickest tracks in world cricket, Maharaj impressed with figures of 3/56 in the first innings. It came on the back of South Africa losing Dale Steyn to injury on the first day of the Test. Maharaj provided impeccable control from one end while also chipping in with crucial wickets, including that of Steven Smith, to help South Africa's cause.

Since that debut in November, 2016, the handy Dolphins spinner has been a mainstay in South Africa's Test attack. In the first Test against Bangladesh at Potchefstroom this week, Maharaj completed 50 wickets in Tests, in just 12 matches. He became the fastest South African spinner to 50 wickets since readmission.

There is something about Maharaj that forces batsmen to make mistakes. Perhaps it is his unwavering line and length or perhaps the fact that he varies the pace of the ball so much. In the Test against Bangladesh at Potchefstroom, Maharaj dismissed Imrul Kayes with a delivery 4.66 percent quicker than his normal delivery speed as estimated by CricViz.

Against England, earlier this year, at Trent Bridge, Maharaj put a leash on Ben Stokes with his accuracy and the brash England all-rounder, after 11 dot balls, edged one to Quinton de Kock. Maharaj trapped Jonny Bairstow within the next four overs and that crucial period of play turned out to be decisive in South Africa's sole win in the Test series.

Such has been the impact Maharaj has had that he is the sixth highest wicket-taker in Test cricket since his debut. Of the five bowlers ahead of him, there are four spinners " Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Rangana Herath and Nathan Lyon.

But all of them have played in conditions conducive to spin bowling whereas Maharaj has bowled on green, pace-bowling wickets where spinners toil with little success. His 12 Tests thus far have been spread between Australia, New Zealand, England and South Africa but that hasn't affected his performances on the field.

Despite the wickets being against him, Maharaj has managed to bowl at an average of 26.12 and a strike rate of 53.8. The strike rate is better than the likes of Ashwin and Jadeja, which means that the South African spinner isn't your everyday defensive bowler.

The manner in which Maharaj reads situations and switches from defensive bowling to an attacking one, with men around the bat, is commendable. Faf du Plessis is a huge fan of Maharaj and had words of praise for the spinner after the Bangladesh Test, where he picked up match figures of 7/117, including 4/25 in the second innings to hasten the Tigers' collapse.

Read More