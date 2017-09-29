South Africa vs Bangladesh: Aiden Markram says run out mishap that cost him debut century is part of the game

Markram was stranded and could not beat Mominul Haque’s throw to bowler Mehidy Hasan. The pair had put on 196 for the first wicket.

Potchefstroom: South Africa batsman Aiden Markram said there were no hard feelings towards opening partner Dean Elgar after being run out three runs short of a century on Test debut on the first day of the first Test against Bangladesh at Senwes Park on Thursday.

"If you had given me 97 before the start of the day's play I would have taken it," said Markram, who was run out trying to get batting partner Dean Elgar to a century.

Elgar, on 99, played the ball towards backward point in what proved to be the last over before tea.

The 22-year-old Markram rushed down the wicket as Elgar briefly left his crease before sending his young partner back.

Markram was stranded and could not beat Mominul Haque's throw to bowler Mehidy Hasan. The pair had put on 196 for the first wicket.

Elgar went down on his haunches and barely celebrated when he reached his ninth Test century two balls later.

"I think I wanted it more than him," Markram told South Africa's SuperSport television channel after the close of play.

"I chatted to him at tea and said, no-one's to blame. It's part of the game and you need to carry on for the team."

Despite battling cramps in the late afternoon, Elgar finished on 128 not out as South Africa reached 298 for one at the close.

Markram said he was "extremely proud" of his contribution.

Commenting on his obvious emotion during the South African anthem before the start of play, he said: "I was very proud just to get on the field. It's every little boy's dream to play for your country."

The former Under-19 World Cup-winning captain praised Elgar, his team-mate at the Titans franchise.

"Dean and I have batted together a few times and we have a good understanding. We went to dinner last night. He's such a calming factor."

Only three batsmen have been run out in the nineties in their first Test innings, with Markram falling the closest to a hundred.

Abdul Kadir made 95 for Pakistan against Australia in 1954 and Gordon Greenidge hit 93 for the West Indies against India in 1974.

Kadir only played in four Tests and never hit a century but Greenidge hit 19 hundreds in a 108-Test career. View More