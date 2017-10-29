South Africa vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Get SA vs BAN Live Stream, Score And Telecast Details

New Delhi: Bangladesh’s tour of South Africa is all set to come to an end as the two teams face off in the second T20I at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. The tour has not been a productive one for The Tigers as they have lost all the matches so far. The visitors will be hoping to end the tour on a high. The live telecast of South Africa vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I will be available on Sony SIX while free live streaming will be available on SonyLiv. You can also track SA vs BAN 2nd T20I live score and ball-by-ball commentary on our LIVE SCORECARD.

After facing defeats in Tests and ODIs, Bangladesh were hopeful of a comeback in the game’s shortest format against South Africa. However, that was not the case. The home side continued their domination and won the opening T20I by 20 runs to take an unassailable lead in the two-match series.

However, Bangladesh did well to put up some sort of fight while chasing mammoth 196. Soumya Sarkar scored 47 off 31 balls to keep his side in the hunt. With required run rate creeping up, Bangladesh eventually failed to reach the target.

As South Africa look to perform another clean sweep, Bangladesh will be eager to register a win in the last match of the tour.

Teams:

South Africa (From): Quinton de Kock(w), Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Jean-Paul Duminy(c), David Miller, Farhaan Behardien, Andile Phehlukwayo, Aaron Phangiso, Robert Frylinck, Beuran Hendricks, Dane Paterson, Mangaliso Mosehle, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dwaine Pretorius.

Bangladesh (From): Imrul Kayes, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Sabbir Rahman, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shafiul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mominul Haque, Nasir Hossain, Liton Das.