South Africa vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Get SA vs BAN Live Stream And Telecast Details

New Delhi: South Africa take on Bangladesh in the second One-Day International (ODI) at Boland Park in Paarl. South Africa lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first ODI by 10 wickets. Visitors Bangladesh will be looking to bounce back in this match and thus save the series.

Quick Preview

Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock registered a record opening partnership in the first ODI to help South Africa win by ten wickets. Chasing 279, South Africa achieved the target in 42.5 overs thanks to double-century opening stand between Amla and De Kock. While the left-handed De Kock scored 168 off 145 balls, Amla notched 110 off 112 balls.

It was total domination by the home side as was the case in the Test series which South Africa handsomely won 2-0. Bangladesh, on the other hand, looking for their first win on the tour will be hoping to save the series.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to field. Both sides have made one change each. The hosts bring in Farhaan Behardien for the injured David Miller while for the visitors the fit-again Tamim Iqbal replaces Mohammad Saifuddin.