South Africa vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: When and where to watch, coverage on TV and live streaming

Mushfiqur Rahim's Bangladesh take on Faf du Plessis's South Africa in the first Test in Potchefstroom on Thursday and it marks the introduction of a number of new rules to the game including umpires being able to send players off for serious offences.

South Africa will be hoping to ease new coach Ottis Gibson into his job in a two-Test series against Bangladesh where the home side defend a one-sided record against their opponents but are light on fast bowlers and still tinkering with their top order.

South Africa have won by an innings in each of their four previous home Tests against Bangladesh and not lost to them away either.

But after losing a four-match series in England this year and still without key elements of their pace attack, there will be no air of complacency about the home team.

Chris Morris, Vernon Philander and Dale Steyn remain sidelined, leaving Morne Morkel and Kagiso Rabada to lead a thin seam attack while 22-year-old Aiden Markham will make his debut as the latest opening partner for Dean Elgar.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan misses out after he asked for time off to recover from exhaustion. Shakib has played 50 international matches across all formats of the game since 2016, and plays for Twenty20 teams in multiple franchise-based leagues around the world.

Opening batsman Tamim Iqbal is expected to be fit despite not batting on the last day of the warm-up match against a South African Invitation XI. He strained a thigh muscle on the first day of the match.

So, here's all you need to know about the live coverage of the first Test between South Africa and Bangladesh on Thursday.

>When and where is the first Test between South Africa and Bangladesh being played?

Bangladesh will play South Africa in the first Test at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on 28 September.

>Where do I watch the Pakistan and Sri Lanka clash live?

The match will be broadcast live on television on Sony Six HD.

>When will live coverage of the match start?

The live broadcast of the match will start at 1:30 pm IST.

>Where can I follow the match online?

The match will be streamed online on www.sonyliv.com.

With inputs from Reuters View More