South Africa set India 208 to win Cape Town Test

Cape Town, Jan 8 (IANS) South Africa set India a target of 208 in the opening cricket Test after being bowled out for a paltry 130 in their second innings at Newlands here on Monday.

Resuming from Saturday's total of 65/2 as the third day's play was completely washed out, the hosts failed to get going and could only manage to add 65 runs before losing the final eight wickets.

Former skipper AB de Villiers (35) was the lone batsman offering some kind of resistance even as the Indian pacers led by Mohammed Shami (3/28) and Jasprit Bumrah (3/39) took full advantage of the conditions.

The tone was set by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/33) and Shami early on before Bumrah came into his own. Wickets kept falling as the Indian seamers continued their dominance on the fourth morning.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya (2/27), who grabbed a couple of wickets on the second day, however could not add any more wicket to his kitty.

Brief Scores: South Africa 286, 130 (AB de Villiers 35, Aiden Markram 34, Dean Elgar 25; Mohammed Shami 3/28, Jasprit Bumrah 3/39) vs India 209.

--IANS

tri/vm