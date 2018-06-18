South Africa rest Tahir for Sri Lanka tour

Johannesburg, June 18 (IANS) South Africa have decided to rest their top-ranked bowler Imran Tahir, for the five-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in July-August.

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj and left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi have been included in the 15-man squad according to a statement from Cricket South Africa.

This will be the Proteas' first assignment since AB de Villiers announced his international retirement.

Junior Dala, who featured in three T20s against India, has been named in the squad along with Wiaan Mulder who is the only other addition from the group that played against Virat Kohli and Co.

Besides the national team, the selectors have also named the South Africa A squad for the triangular limited overs series against India A and Australia A on the sub-continent and the squad for the two four-day matches against India A.

The ODI squad will also do duty in the one-off T20 International match against Sri Lanka on August 14.

CSA National Selection Panel (NSP) convener Linda Zondi said the squads have been picked keeping in mind the 50-over World Cup in England and Wales next year.

"Both series are extremely important parts of Vision 2019 as we plan for next year's ICC World Cup in England and Wales," Zondi said.

"We will be facing extremely tough competition in the tri-series in India with both our opponents set to include quite a lot of seasoned international players. This series will be ideal to broaden our talent pool," he added.

Zondi also clarified that Tahir will be the frontline spinner in the World Cup but wants to test the other slower bowlers in case the need arises in England.

"As far as the Proteas squad is concerned we have taken the strategic decision to rest Imran Tahir so that we can get a clearer picture as to who our best second spinner is to back him up at the World Cup," Zondi said.

"Imran will be our first-choice spinner at the World Cup but, if we play him against Sri Lanka, it is unlikely that we will be able to play both Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj," he added.

South Africa ODI squad:

Faf du Plessis (Captain), Hashim Amla, Junior Dala, Quinton de Kock (WK), Jean Paul Duminy, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.

South Africa A one-day squad (for triangular against Australia A and India A): Khaya Zondo (Captain), Temba Bavuma, Farhaan Behardien, Gihahn Cloete, Theunis de Bruyn, Robbie Frylinck, Beuran Hendricks, Sisanda Magala, Pieter Malan, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson, Rudi Second, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Malusi Siboto.

South Africa A squad (for four-day series against India A): Khaya Zondo (Captain), Sarel Erwee, Zubayr Hamza, Beuran Hendricks, Pieter Malan, Senuran Muthusamy, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Anrich Nortje, Duanne Olivier, Dane Piedt, Dwaine Pretorius, Rudi Second, Rassie van der Dussen, Malusi Siboto, Shaun von Berg.

