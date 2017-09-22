South Africa name two uncapped players for first Bangladesh Test

Johannesburg, Sep 22 (IANS) Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday named uncapped opening batsman Aiden Markram and all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo for the first game of the two-Test series against Bangladesh, to be played at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom from September 28 to October 2.

Both Aiden and Andile were part of the recent tour to England but did not feature in any of the Test matches.

All-rounder Wayne Parnell has also been recalled to the 13-man squad with Vernon Philander, Chris Morris and Dale Steyn all ruled out through injury.

Wiaan Mulder has been invited to join the squad as cover for Parnell, who will have to undergo a fitness test next week.

"Aiden has been knocking on the door for some time now," National Selection Panel convener Linda Zondi said in a CSA statement.

"He gained valuable insight into the Proteas team culture during the tour of England and he has shown maturity beyond his years, having captained South Africa to victory in the under-19 World Cup and as captain of the South Africa A four-day side.

"The inclusion of Andile and Wayne provides the necessary all-rounders to give options as concerns the balance of the starting XI," he added.

South Africa squad for first Test: Faf du Plessis (Captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock (WK), Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Duanne Olivier, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada.

--IANS

tri/bg