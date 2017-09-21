South Africa-India New Year’s Test to Begin From January 5

India will go to the rainbow nation for a full tour which includes three-match ‘Mahatma Gandhi-Nelson Mandela’ Test series, six ODIs and three T20Is

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in association with Cricket South Africa announce the upcoming India’s tour of South Africa starting January 5, 2018.

India will go to the rainbow nation for a full tour which includes three-match ‘Mahatma Gandhi-Nelson Mandela’ Test series, six ODIs and three T20Is. The dates and venues for the fixtures will be confirmed shortly,” the BCCI said in a statement.

India will arrive in South Africa on December 28 and their tour will begin with a two-day practice match at Boland Park, Benoni on December 30-31.

Also, it has been over two years since India faced a solid challenge outside Asia in Tests and their real test will come when they tour countries like South Africa, Australia, New Zealand and England.

Once the South African tour gets over, India are set to play in the Independence Cup in Sri Lanka that starts on March 15 and involves Pakistan and South Africa and the hosts.