South Africa, India are countries of diversity and cultural affluence: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind addressed Indian community at Cape Town in South Africa where he talked about the cultural affluence of India. Kovind said, "South Africa and India are countries of diversity and cultural affluence and this kind of diversity is found in every area of life. But it has always the presence of strong bond of unity. We deliberately chose Cape Town as in that way I got an opportunity to interact with you and to see the members of Indian Diaspora here and you also got an opportunity to interact with Indian delegation."