South Africa to field against India in 5th ODI

Port Elizabeth (South Africa), Feb 13 (IANS) South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to field against India in the fifth One-Day International (ODI) at the St. George's Park here on Tuesday.

South Africa, have replaced all-rounder Chris Morris who has a stiff back with chinaman Tabraiz Shamsi while India who lead the series 3-1, are unchanged.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (captain), Hashim Amla, Jean-Paul Duminy, AB de Villiers, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Lungisani Ngidi, Morne Morkel, Tabraiz Shamsi.

