South Africa to bowl against India in 1st T20I

Johannesburg, Feb 18 (IANS) South Africa won the toss and elected to field in the first Twenty-20 International (T20I) match against India at the New Wanderers Stadium here on Sunday.

For India, seasoned batsman Suresh Raina was included in the team. Pacer Jaydev Unadkat also made it to the playing XI after chinaman Kuldeep Yadav got injured in the last One-Day International game.

For South Africa, batsman A.B. de Villiers was rested for the match due to injury.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(captain), Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, M.S. Dhoni(wicketkeeper), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

South Africa: J.J. Smuts, Reeza Hendricks, Jean-Paul Duminy(captain), AB de Villiers, Farhaan Behardien, Heinrich Klaasen(wicketkeeper), Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dane Paterson, Junior Dala, Tabraiz Shamsi.

--IANS

gau/vd