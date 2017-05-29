South Africa beat England by seven wickets in third ODI

South Africa beat England by seven wickets in the third and final ODI of the series. In what was a dead rubber held in London, by winning the match, South Africa prevented a whitewash as England took the series by winning the first two games. They final outcome of the series eventually stayed in England’s favour by 2-1.

Put into bat, England made 153 (all out) in 31.1 overs. The top scorer for England was Jonny Bairstow who made 51. For South Africa, Kahiso Rabada bagged four wickets.

In response, South Africa got to the target in 28.5 overs (making 156 for three). For South Africa, the top scorer was Hashim Amla who made 55. Jake Ball meanwhile got two wickets for England.

South Africa and England had the perfect opportunity in this series to make the best use of the games for the preparation of the upcoming Champions Trophy which begins in the UK on June 1.

Both these teams have been placed in different groups but have been named by many experts to be the frontrunners for the tournament along with the other two perennial strong limited-overs teams, India and Australia.

South Africa will be aiming for their second Champions Trophy crown, England for their first.