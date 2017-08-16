South Africa's Hashim Amla is considering Kolpak deal, claims report

Hashim Amla could become the latest player to leave South Africa and sign a Kolpak deal after Kyle Abbott, Rilee Rossouw, Stiaan van Zyl and Dane Vilas.

In another Kolpak development that could potentially leave a gaping hole in South Africa cricket, it has emerged that Proteas batsman Hashim Amla is also considering signing a Kolpak deal, joining a long list of South African players recently who have renounced the national team for a more secure future in English counties.

According to a report in Independent Online, a South Africa-based news organisation, it has been learnt that the 33-year-old has been approached by a few counties, and a London club is also interested in him.

Recently, there were even reports of Morne Morkel considering such a move, although nothing substantial has come out of it as of now.

Some of the players who have recently left South Africa are Kyle Abbott, Rilee Rossouw, Stiaan van Zyl and Dane Vilas. Although all of them were prolific players for the national team in their own right, the impact of Amla leaving international cricket might be much larger.

Amla had earlier stated his desire to feature in 2019 World Cup, but it has been reported that he is considering the move after a failed England tour.

South Africa are currently in talks to sign Ottis Gibson as the new coach of the national team to replace Russell Domingo, with whom Amla is believed to have had a strong bond over the years. It has been reported that Amla is looking at the deal as it could provide him the opportunity to play under less pressure.

It has also been reported that Amla is considering the deal keeping in mind his young family " having become a father for the third time recently.

However, Amla is listed as a marquee player for the Kingsmead-based Durban Qalandars in South Africa's T20 Global league.

The crafty opening batsman has previously played for Essex and Surrey as an overseas player.