South Africa take 88-run lead at tea on Day 3

Centurion, Jan 15 (IANS) South Africa scored 60/2 in their second innings, taking an 88-run lead over India, at tea on the third day of the second cricket Test at the SuperSport Park here on Monday.

Dean Elgar (23) and AB de Villiers (33) were at the crease when umpires called for the break.

After bowling India out for 307, South Africa started their innings on a bad note. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah removed in-form Aiden Markram (1) and experienced batsman Hashim Amla (1) with just three runs on the board. Both Proteas batsmen were adjudged leg before wicket.

Dean Elgar and AB de Villiers then forged a 57-run partnership for the third wicket to stabilise the innings and went to the break without any further damage.

Earlier, India were bowled out for 307, falling 28 runs behind in their first innings. Skipper Virat Kohli (153) was the highest scorer among the Indian batsmen. India added 20 runs in the session and lost two wickets.

Brief scores: South Africa: 335 all out and 60/2 (AB de Villiers (33 batting; Jasprit Bumrah 2/19) vs India: 307 all out in first innings (Virat Kohli 153, Murali Vijay 46, Ravichandran Ashwin 38; Morne Morkel 4/60) at tea on Day 3.

--IANS

