South Africa all out for 286 in opening Test vs India

Cape Town, Jan 5 (IANS) Paceman Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalped four wickets to help India bundle South Africa out for 286 shortly after tea on Day 1 of their opening cricket Test at Newlands here on Friday.

Resuming the final session at 230/7, the South African lower middle order comprising Keshav Maharaj (35) and Kagiso Rabada (26) offered stiff resistance until off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin effected the run-out of Maharaj to end his 47-ball vigil at the crease.

Ashwin then packed back Rabada whose resolute 66-ball 26 was studded with a sixer (280/9).

The Chennai tweaker struck once again to dismiss tailender Morne Morkel (2) while Dale Steyn remained unbeaten on 16 as the South African innings folded for 286.

Earlier, Bhuvneshwar (4/87) ripped through the top order, taking the vital wickets of openers Dean Elgar (0) and Aiden Markram (5), and then Hashim Amla (3). He also accounted for the wicket of dangerman Quinton de Kock (43).

For the Proteas, former captain Ab de Villiers (65) and skipper Faf du Plessis (62) got to their respective half centuries.

Brief Scores: South Africa 286 (Ab de Villiers 65, Faf du Plessis 62, Quinton de Kock 43; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4/87) vs India.

