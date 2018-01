Johannesburg, Jan 26 (IANS) India were bowled out for 247 in their second innings on the third day here on Friday, setting a target of 241 runs for South Africa to clinch the third and final cricket Test.

Ajinkya Rahane (48), Virat Kohli (41) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (33) were the key contributors for India, who have already lost the first two matches.

South African pacers Morne Morkel, Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada picked up three wickets each.

