Sourav Ganguly officially takes charge as 39th BCCI president
Legendary India skipper Sourav Ganguly began his new innings as he took charge of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as its 39th president on Wednesday. Ganguly was the only candidate to file his nomination for the top post after being unanimously chosen as the presidential candidate at a meeting earlier this month. In the new administration, Union Home Minister Amit Shah's son Jay Shah took over as the secretary of the board.