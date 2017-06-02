Sourav Ganguly meets Indian team to get feedback on Anil Kumble

Sourav Ganguly met Virat Kohli and the entire Indian team at their hotel in Birmingham. According to media reports, the meeting happened to get a feedback on coach Anil Kumble. Ganguly is a part of the three-member panel which will select the Indian coach. The panel also includes Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman. Kumble’s contract will end with the Champions Trophy. But he has again applied for the coaching job along with several other candidates.

Former opener Virender Sehwag, national team manager Lalchand Rajput and ex-pacer Doda Ganesh have also applied for the job. Among the foreign applicants are Tom Moody, former Sri Lanka coach and a previous applicant for the India post, and Englishman Richard Pybus, who had previously coached Pakistan.

The BCCI had earlier stated that it was calling upon interested candidates for the position of head coach of the national team and that to “ensure a fair and completely transparent process” a nominee of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) will oversee the process of selecting the best candidate.

Along with the CoA nominee, the BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Tendulkar, Ganguly and Laxman will conduct interviews and seek presentations to select the best candidate. (with wires inputs)