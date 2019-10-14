Sourav Ganguly likely to be the BCCI president

All the affiliated units of the BCCI finalized the names of their new office-bearers in an informal meeting in Mumbai on Sunday. A consensus between the state units of BCCI has been built for former India captain and Cricket Association of Bengal President Sourav Ganguly as the front runner for the post of BCCI president. Sourav Ganguly is the currently president of the Cricket Association of Bengal, and would bring in vast experience as a player, captain, and then as a coach-mentor.