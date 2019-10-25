Sourav Ganguly felicitated by Cricket Association of Bengal in Kolkata

Newly-elected Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly was felicitated at an event of Cricket Association of Bengal in Kolkata on October 25. "Dada" formally took over as the new boss at the apex body's Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Mumbai on October 23. Ganguly is likely to serve only 9 months as BCCI president as the "Cooling Off" period clause in the new BCCI constitution makes it mandatory for board officials to step down after 6 years in office. "Prince of Kolkata" took charge as 39th BCCI president.