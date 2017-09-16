Sourav Ganguly Denies Calling Virender Sehwag’s ‘Setting’ Comment ‘Foolish’

New Delhi: According to reports, former India skipper Sourav Ganguly on Saturday said that Virender Sehwag “spoke foolishly” when he claimed that “lack of setting” cost him the national team head coach’s job.

“I’ve got nothing to say. Sehwag spoke foolishly (bokar moton boleche),” said Ganguly, one of three members of the Cricket Advisory Committee that picked Ravi Shastri ahead of Sehwag and others as head coach, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

However, it seemed that Sehwag lost his cool after reading Ganguly’s comment and the swashbuckling former opener, took to Twitter on Saturday to share a message with his followers, which is supposedly a reply to Ganguly’s comment.

“Har kisi ko safai mat do , aap insaan ho , washing powder nahin (No need to issue clarifications to everyone. You’re a human being, not a washing powder),” wrote Sehwag.

Har kisi ko safai mat do , aap insaan ho , washing powder nahin ! — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 16, 2017





Later, to clear the air, Ganguly took to Twitter and denied that he had said anything of that sort. “My quote on Sehwag completely false ..right quote ..Sehwag very dear to me .will speak to him soon,” wrote Ganguly.

My quote on Sehwag completely false ..right quote ..Sehwag very dear to me .will speak to him soon .. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) September 16, 2017





All this saga started when in a TV interview, Sehwag claimed that he did not become the head coach because of lack of “setting” (common slang for hobnobbing with decision-makers). The 38-year-old also said that he was misled by a section of the BCCI into applying for the post.

Meanwhile, Dada sounded confident of a full house at the Eden Gardens during the second India-Australia ODI on September 21 despite concerns that the onset of Durga Puja season could be a dampener.

“All complimentary tickets of 25,000 is gone. We have also sold about 15,000 tickets out of the available 30,000. We still have five days left,” Ganguly said. (With PTI inputs)