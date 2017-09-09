Sound and light show inaugurated at Sun Temple

Bhubaneswar, Sep 9 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday inaugurated a sound and light show for visitors at the historic Sun Temple in Konark, a Unesco world heritage site.

Eight high definition projectors will be used for the show while the audience will be provided with wireless headphones, a in the country, Tourism Minister Ashok Chandra Panda said.

The 40-minute show will be in Odia, Hindi and English.

There will be language options in the headphones and a tourist can choose the most convenient one.

The show will be held in the front facade of Sun temple and Natya Mandir with a seating capacity of 250.

While Bollywood actor Kabir Bedi has rendered his voice to narrate the historical and religious significance of the 13th century monument in English, popular actor Shekhar Suman and Ollywood veteran Bijay Mohanty lent their voices for the Hindi and Odia versions.

The state tourism department had signed a memorandum of understanding with India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) for executing sound and light shows at the Khandagiri-Udayagiri twin hills, the peace pagoda at Dhauli and the Sun Temple.

While the show at Dhauli began in 2015, the one at Khandagiri-Udayagiri has not been finalised yet.

