Sotheby's to host Asia Week sales, spotlight Indian artists

New York, March 7 (IANS) Global auction house Sotheby's on Thursday announced the details of its upcoming Asia Week sale series here, comprising eight auctions featuring a group of over 1,150 lots spanning centuries of artistic production.

The wide range of Asian Art will be under the hammer for prices from $500 dollars to over $1 million dollars and range from contemporary to ancient in date, Sotheby's said in a statement.

The Asia Week series opens with the auction of Modern and Contemporary South Asian Art, highlighted by an array of art by some important and avant-garde artists from India.

The sale is highlighted by Goan artist F.N. Souza's 'Golgotha in Goa' (1948) and includes several early M.F. Husain paintings and works by Jagdish Swaminathan, S.H. Raza and Ram Kumar.

The week continues with a selection of Chinese gilt-bronzes, weapons, jade animals, Buddhist sculpture and pottery collected by Stephen Junkunc III. The works span China's antiquity, dating from the Neolithic to the Ming Dynasty periods, offering a fascinating insight in the rituals, religions and politics of the times.

Over 70 jades from the private collection of Robert Youngman will be on sale as well, and so will be Kangxi-era ceramics from the collection of Jeffrey P. Stamen (Jie Rui Tang collection) built over a 30-year period.

Another sale, titled 'Important Chinese Art', features nearly 300 works dating from the Neolithic to Republic periods and comprising all major collecting categories -- notably early bronzes, Buddhist sculpture, ceramics, imperial porcelain, jades and classical furniture, as per Sotheby's.

An array of objects created over the course of 20 centuries in South Asia and the Himalayas will be on sale.

They include sculptures in bronze and stone such as a 7th century Buddha from eastern India; fine miniature paintings; ritual and devotional works such as a spectacular cloth painting (Paubha) from Nepal. A group of exceptional thangkas will be on sale too.

After a 'Fine Classical Chinese Paintings and Calligraphy' sale, the Asia Week will conclude with "Saturday at Sotheby's: Asian Art", presenting fine Chinese, Japanese, Indian, Himalayan and southeast Asian art.

"Set at attractive estimates ranging from $500 to $30,000, offerings include ceramics, imperial porcelain, furniture, lacquerware, thangkas, jades, snuff bottles, paintings and calligraphy," Sotheby's said.

All eight auctions in the series open for public exhibition in Sotheby's New York galleries beginning March 14, with auctions taking place from March 18-23.

