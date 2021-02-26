In SOS Mode Over Covid-19 Surge, Centre Sends Expert Teams to 10 States to Contain Spread

Alarmed by the sudden increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, the central government has sent teams of experts to 10 states that have reported a surge.

According to a Hindustan Times report, these high-level multi-disciplinary teams have been deputed to Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, to understand the reason behind the spike and to work with the health departments to come up with methods to contain the spread.

The pandemic has surged once again in the past 10 as cases in this period registered a rise for the first time in 15 weeks. On Sunday, the Covid-19 caseload crossed 11 million where the last one million cases were recorded in the past 65 days.

India recorded 1,00,990 fresh cases between February 15-21, the tally was 31 percent higher than the last week’s case count- 77,284. The sudden spike was recorded in Maharashtra which witnessed a whopping 81 per cent week-on-week rise in recorded infections.

On Sunday, for the third consecutive day, the number of cases in Maharashtra had gone past the 6,000-mark, taking the state’s overall case count to 21,00,884. It is followed by Kerala with 4,650 while Karnataka reported 490 new cases.

Reflecting the surge, India’s seven-day rolling average of daily cases rose for the seventh day. The average, which had stood at 11,430 a week ago, had increased to 12,770 by Sunday. As per the health ministry’s data, on Sunday the daily Covid-19 cases increased for the fourth consecutive day with 14,264 new cases, taking the total tally to 1,09,91,651.

Along with Maharashtra, the states of Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab, and the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir have also seen a surge in daily cases. The health ministry said, 85.61 percent of the new cases are from these five states and their weekly positivity rate is more than the national average of 1.79 percent. Maharashtra has the highest weekly positivity rate with 8.10 percent.

Punjab is rapidly assuming critical dimension in respect of the spread of Covid infection, the health ministry highlighted, adding in the last four weeks, the weekly positivity rate in the state has increased from 1.4 percent to 1.6 percent, while the weekly cases in the last four weeks have seen a rise from 1,300 to 1,682.