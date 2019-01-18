Sophos appoints new Regional Vice President for Asia Pacific, Japan

Mumbai, Jan 18 (IANS) Global cybersecurity major Sophos on Friday announced to appoint McAfee veteran Gavin Struthers as Regional Vice President for Asia Pacific and Japan.

Based in Singapore, Struthers will drive strategic business growth plans and excellence in channel operations, the company said in a statement.

"Gavin's industry knowledge and depth of channel understanding will be critical to our growth and expansion across the APJ region as we continue to deliver our channel first, channel best strategy," said Michael Valentine, Senior Vice President, worldwide sales at Sophos.

Prior to Sophos, Struthers spent 16 years at McAfee where he held several senior leadership positions in the US and within the Asia-Pacific region.

"The key to growing a successful business in the Asia Pacific region is to nurture and support the right channel partners. Sophos has a global reputation for focusing 100 per cent on its channel," said Struthers.

The UK-based Sophos has over 100 million users in 150 countries including India, with a global channel of more than 43,000 registered partners.

--IANS

na/bg