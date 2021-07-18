Soon Travel On National Highways At 120 Km/h As Nitin Gadkari Proposes Increase In Speed Limits By 20 Km/h

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has proposed increasing the speed limit of vehicles on highways by up to 20 kmph.

In a meeting with his officials, Gadkari stated that the conditions of highways have improved over time and can bolster faster travel times.

Gadkari also emphasised the need for uniformity of speed limits on specific stretches rather than affecting frequent changes in notified speed limits on short distances, reports News18.

Though the speed will vary for different roads, the current limit is 100 km/h for most national highways and 120 km/h for expressways.

Recently, addressing CII’s Conference on ‘Self Reliance for Renewable Energy manufacturing,’ Nitin Gadkari said infrastructure development plays a vital role in the growth and economy of the renewable energy sector in the country.

Over the last decade, he said India had made significant progress towards improving green energy access while increasing the integration of renewable energy.

The Minister said India is already on track to reach 175 gigawatts of installed renewable capacity by 2022.

He said currently India stands at the fifth position for overall installed capacity with government supportive policies and initiatives and expressed confidence that the country will surpass the renewable energy target of 450 gigawatts by 2030.