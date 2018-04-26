Soon to create world standard infrastructure and business ecosystem in Odisha's Paradip: Dharmendra Pradhan
Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in the national capital on Thursday. Speaking to mediapersons, Pradhan said "we came together to create world standard infrastructure and business ecosystem in Paradip. More than Rs 92,000 crore investment plan, already in pipeline, was discussed. This port laid development will be a milestone project of the Eastern part of India."