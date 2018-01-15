SonyLiv streams Australian Open

New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANS) SonyLIV, the digital platform of Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) India, began streaming the Australian Open which started on Monday in Melbourne.

Also, known as the 'Fans Slam', the Australian Open is chronologically the first of the four Grand Slam tennis events of the year.

The 106th edition of the tournament will see Roger Federer defend his title, after his memorable five-set win over Rafael Nadal last year. Crowd favourite Novak Djokovic will also be looking to leave behind an injury-plagued 2017, as he takes the field in a competition he has won six times.

SonyLIV will also be exclusively streaming coverage of an additional court along with the regular matches.

The matches will also be available as video on-demand (VOD) so that fans can follow the action at their own convenience.

Uday Sodhi, EVP and Head, Digital Business, SPN, said: "SonyLIV aims to be at the digital forefront of making India a multi-sport loving nation. Digital platforms are transforming the sports viewing experience and changing the dynamics between fans, players, teams and advertisers.

"We are proud to present The Australian Open 2018 which kick starts the new Grand Slam season. We at SonyLIV are as excited as our viewers and brand partners to follow every serve of the Grand Slam live."

