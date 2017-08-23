Sony has revealed a Limited Edition Gran Turismo Sport PlayStation 4 console and controller

The definitive racing game on the >PlayStation platform deserves its own limited-edition console. Sony concurs and has released just that.

The Limited Edition console features a silver faceplate emblazoned with the Gran Turismo Sport logo. You also get a similarly themed silver-plated controller. The touch-sensitive area on the controller features the GT logo. The Limited Edition controller will be available as a stand-alone controller as well.

It goes without saying that the game will be bundled with the console. The console will feature the Day 1 edition of the game, which bundles $250,000 in-game credits, a selection of liveries and avatars, and a chrome racing helmet.

Gran Turismo Sport is being developed by Polyphony Digital and is the thirteenth game in the series.

The game is slated to launch on 17 October and will be bundled with new consoles as well. The game's creator sees the new game as the herald to a new series of Gran Turismo games, marking a new era for the franchise. GT Sport is entirely track focussed and will include 177 cars and 19 race locations. The game will also support 4K, 60 fps, HDR and a wide colour gamut with compatible hardware.

Oh, and Porsche is set to make a return to the franchise.

The Limited Edition console will go on sale on 18 October in UK, Europe, Australia and Asia. Sony hasn't revealed the price of the console and neither have they commented on the availability of a Limited Edition PS4 Pro with the styling.