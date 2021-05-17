Sony PS5 Runs Out of Stock Within Minutes of Pre-Order Live

Sony ran out of its stock of PlayStation5 (PS5) and PS5 Digital Edition went live at 12 pm on Monday, 17 May, within a few minutes, reported IANS. The global tech giant had restocked its popular gaming console PlayStation 5 for sale in India.

The report stated that the limited stocks of PS5 and the PS5 Digital Edition were sold out in seconds on Amazon, Reliance Digital and Sony Center online platforms.

Sony's PS5 was launched on 2 February in India. Since then, this was the first restock of the console in India. There is no official information available regarding the next sale.

Sony PS5 Price in India

The PlayStation 5 was priced at Rs 49,990 for the normal edition, while the digital edition cost Rs 39,990.

The PS5 Digital Edition is effectively identical to the PS5, with all of the same processing power as the disc-drive-equipped version, reported IANS.

The report further mentioned that Sony had managed to sell 7.8 million PlayStation 5 consoles till March 31 this year.



In its latest earnings report, the company revealed that PlayStation Plus has 47.7 million subscribers globally, a 14.7 per cent increase (year on year).

However, Sony has been unable to meet the surge in demand for the PS5 consoles. One of the major reasons is the global semiconductor shortage, which has hit all electronic devices’ manufacturing, including that of PS5 .

(With inputs from IANS)

