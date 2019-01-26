Sony Pictures brings 'Escape Room' experience to Mumbai

Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) As part of promotion of American horror film "Escape Room", Sony Pictures India has come up with an activity where the players need to solve a series of puzzles to win Rs 1 lakh.

In sync with the theme of the film, the players need to solve a series of puzzles and riddles using clues, hints and strategies to complete the objective at hand.

The participant who completes the objective and escapes the room in the fastest given time will be rewarded with Rs 1 lakh. The room will be set up at Inorbit Mall in Malad here on Saturday and Sunday, read a statement.

Shony Panjikaran, Marketing Head, Sony Pictures India, said: "'Escape Room' is based on the hugely popular escape games and mystery rooms where participants have to come out of a locked room within a stipulated time using the given clues... We wanted audiences to experience just a small part of the movie."

"Escape Room", to release in India on February 1, is about six strangers who travel to a mysterious building to experience the escape room and to win $10,000. It shows how the game turns into a nightmare with the four men and two women finding ways to escape death.

The film stars Logan Miller, Deborah Ann Woll, Taylor Russell, Tyler Labine, Jay Ellis and Nik Dodani.

--IANS

sug/dc/mr