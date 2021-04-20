The Copa America 2021, which will feature the likes of Neymar and Lionel Messi, will be available on broadcast in the Indian sub-continent on the Sony Network.

Sony has acquired the television and digital rights for Copa America 2021 in the Indian sub-continent till December 31, 2021. The tournament will be held from 14 June to 11 July.

This is the first time since 1983 that Copa America will be held in two nations, Argentina and Colombia. The competition will have 10 teams participating with two groups of five teams each.

The first group consisting of Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Paraguay, and Bolivia will play their matches in Argentina while the second group comprising of Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela, will play their share of matches in Colombia. The first match of Copa America 2021 will be played between 14-time champions Argentina and Chile on June 14 in Buenos Aires.

The Copa America is the oldest football competition of national teams in the world. This will be the 47th edition of this prestigious competition organised by South America's football ruling body CONMEBOL. The Copa America 2021 will likely feature world-class footballers like Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr, Dani Alves, Gabriel Jesus, James Rodriguez, Roberto Firmino, Pablo Dybala, Sergio Aguero and Luis Suarez among others.

Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer, Distribution and Head -- Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited said: "With this acquisition, we will be presenting our viewers the best of international football from Europe to South America through the months of June and July. From Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe in the UEFA UERO 2020 to Lionel Messi and Neymar in the Copa America 2021, our football calendar will showcase the best football players and teams from across the world."

. Read more on Football by The Quint.Mr CM, Elections Are Over, Can We Focus on Bihar’s COVID Crisis?Sony Network to Broadcast Copa America 2021 in India . Read more on Football by The Quint.