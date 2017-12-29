Sony to live telecast Tata Open Maharashtra tennis meet

Pune, Dec 29 (IANS) Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has acquired the exclusive telecast rights for Tata Open Maharashtra tennis tournament, taking place in Pune from January 1 to 6, 2018, it was announced on Friday.

The deal will cover television and digital broadcast in eight countries; India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives, a release said.

The tournament is part of the ATP World Tour 250 series of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) World Tour.

The Tata Open Maharashtra 2018 will feature top names, including World No.6 Marin Cilic and No.14 Kevin Anderson and Spanish player Roberto Agut, amongst others.

The tournament will also feature Indian entrants Yuki Bhambri, Arjun Kadhe and Ramkumar Ramanathan. The tournament is to be played at the Shree Chhatrapati Shivaji Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.

