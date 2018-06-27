Sony announces panel members for India's England tour

Mumbai, June 27 (IANS) Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN), the official broadcaster of India's cricket tour of England that begins from July 3, on Wednesday announced its panel line-up and programming initiatives for the series.

The series, spanning a little over two months, comprises three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and five Test matches which will be played across nine venues in the UK.

SPN's celebrated live wraparound show, Extraaa Innings comes back for the high-octane bilateral cricket series.

Extraaa Innings will feature expert insights from an impressive line-up of cricketing personalities like Sourav Ganguly, Ashish Nehra, Sanjay Manjrekar, Graeme Swann, Sunil Gavaskar, Harsha Bhogle, Gaurav Kapur, Deep Dasgupta, Vivek Razdan and Alan Wilkins.

To ensure an unparalleled viewing experience for fans across India, the series will be broadcast with English and Hindi commentary on SONY SIX and SONY TEN 3 channels respectively.

The Sports cluster of SPN also unveils its marketing campaign, 'Kya Hoga Iss Baar'. The 40-second campaign film has been inspired by the uncertainty that comes when India tours England.

