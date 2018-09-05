Sony acquires media rights for Euro 2020, UEFA Nations League

Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has acquired exclusive television and digital rights for UEFA Euro 2020 and inaugural UEFA Nations League football tournaments, it was announced on Wednesday.

The UEFA Nations League has been created for the 55-member nations of UEFA, the European governing body of football. This will largely replace international friendlies in Europe. The inaugural edition of the UEFA Nations League is set to kick off this week.

While the World Cup and the EURO championship will take place in every alternate even-year, the UEFA Nations League will take place every odd-year.

The 16th edition of UEFA EURO 2020 is going to be unique as unlike the previous editions, it is not going to be hosted by one country, but rather spread out across the whole continent. A total of 12 cities in 12 different countries will host matches to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the tournament. The EURO 2020 will run from June 12 to July 12 in 2020 and will feature 24 teams.

Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer Distribution and Head of Sports, Sony Pictures Networks India, said: "Our objective is to bring the best footballing action from around the world making the sports channels of SPN the premier destination for all sports fans. We are delighted to acquire the rights for the UEFA Nations League and UEFA EURO 2020."

--IANS

pur/bg