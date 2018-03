'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' marches into 100 cr club

'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' has crossed 100 crores run at the Indian box office. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the news on Twitter. "Truly UNSTOPPABLE... ?? cr and counting... #SonuKeTituKiSweety marches into ? 100 cr Club... SECOND FILM to cross ? 100 cr mark in 2018, after #Padmaavat... [Week 4] Fri 1.27 cr, Sat 2.11 cr, Sun 2.32 cr, Mon 76 lakhs. Total: ? 100.10 cr. India biz... #SKTKS," he wrote. The film stars, Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh, Nushrat Bharucha and an 'unsanskari' Aloknath. It was directed by Luv Ranjan.