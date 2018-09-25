Sonu honoured with doctorate in Taekwondo, credits his action films

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) Actor Sonu Sood, who has been honoured with a doctorate degree in Taekwondo here on Tuesday, feels special that his dedication has been recognised and says he gives due credit to the slew of action films that he has starred in.

Sonu was feted in the presence of Prabhat Sharma, secretary general of Taekwondo Federation of India, at the opening ceremony of 107th International Kyorugi Referee Seminar/121st International Kyorugi Referee Refresher Course and 40th International Poomsae Referee Seminar here.

"I feel really honoured. I remember the days as a kid I had joined Taekwaondo classes and never really knew or realised that one day I will be honoured with a doctorate in it," Sonu told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

The 45-year-old actor gave credit to all the action movies he has done.

"All thanks to the action movies that I have done. I have spent so many years doing action and today when I have been honoured I feel really good. It is really special," added the actor, who has featured in films like "Dabangg", "Kung-fu Yoga" and "Paltan".

He was nostalgic about his early tryst with the martial art form.

Sonu said: "I remember the first time my mother bought a Taekwondo outfit for me and took me to these classes. Today, I wish she was here to see that I have been honoured in the same action field of Tekwaondo. I am sure her blessings are doing the trick that I am getting all these honours... There are still miles to go, but the journey is on," he added.

