Sonowal launches FIFA U-17 World cup trophy, Guwahati logo

Guwahati, Aug 26 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday unveiled the FIFA U-17 World Cup trophy and launched the Guwahati host city logo here on Saturday.

The logo blends the components and sentiments relevant to the people from the region and complements the current FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 official emblem.

"This is a big occasion for us, especially for the young population here, to be a venue for the FIFA U-17 World Cup," Sonowal said on the occasion.

"I am happy to unveil the winner's trophy because this particular World Cup will inspire the youngsters to play football, at a world stage," the Chief Minister added.

It may be mentioned here that the trophy will be positioned at the Judge's Field in Guwahati on Sunday for a Mission XI Million festival in the morning, and for public viewing from 11 a.m. onwards.

"We're very happy to launch the Guwahati host city logo. The state government has been very supportive of the World Cup from the beginning and once again, they have reiterated that through the Host City Logo, they will further promote the tournament in Assam and the rest of the northeast," Local Organising Committee (LOC) Tournament Director Javier Ceppi said.

--IANS

ah/ajb/vm